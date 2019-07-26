Lambs Players “Million Dollar Quartet” Shakes, Rattles and Rolls at Vista’s Avo Playhouse

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — Vista’s Avo Theatre, located on Main St. in Downtown Historic Vista, is Rocking’ and Rolling to the sounds of some of the most classic tunes of the early 50’s performed by an incredible group of actors in the jukebox musical “Million Dollar Quartet”, produced by Lamb’s Players Theatre. Lamb’s Players Theatre, out of Coronado, has returned to the Avo, having last produced “Smoke on the Mountain” at this theatre a year ago.

“Million Dollar Quartet” is taken from a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, highlighting the true story of a recording session, taped by Sam Phillips of Sun Records, which occurred on December 4, 1956, when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis happened to show up at the Sun Studio at the same time, shared stories with one another and “jammed” for an afternoon. The musical premiered in Florida in 2006 and opened on Broadway in 2010 at the Nederlander Theatre then appearing Off-Broadway, beginning in 2011.

Photos provided by Lamb’s Theatre

The musical features four amazing performers portraying the four historic pioneers of early Rock & Roll music, backed by three additional participants and the record producer Sam Phillips. The intimacy of the Avo Theatre, seating 385 people, and the Avo Stage gave all in attendance the feeling they were actually in the Sun Studio, watching recording history being made. The set was decked out in an amazingly realistic collection of items to recreate the Sun Studio complete with vintage microphones, Gold Records on the wall, and other classic 50’s props.

On stage, Lamb’s Theatre has brought together a tremendous group of actors and an actress who each standout in their portrayal of the real people involved in this amazing chance occurrence. Not only do the performers have booming voices, but they also play their own instruments with wildly entertaining enthusiasm. Ben Van Diepen portrays the exuberant, excitable Jerry Lee Lewis, known as The Killer. Ben is making his first appearance with Lamb’s. He attacks the piano, as Jerry Lee did, and belts out a number of classic Lewis songs like “Real Wild Child”, “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On”, as well as joining in on a number of songs with the other three. Playing rock-a-billy star Carl Perkins is Brett Benowitz, also making his first appearance with Lamb’s. Benowitz brings the fire and energy Perkins must have shown as he fought to keep his style of music alive, as Rock and Roll was struggling in the early years. Songs like “Matchbox”, “Who Do You Love?”, and “My Babe” give a taste of the music Perkins was famous for. He also shows a bit of “spit and fire” in dealing with the outspoken Jerry Lee Lewis.

Charles Evans Jr. reaches deep inside to bring out the classic voice of Johnny Cash and shows the struggle Cash must have gone through as he is set to announce to Sam Phillips, who gave him his first shot at stardom, that he is going to sign with Columbia Records instead of staying with Sun Records. Evans most recently appeared at Lamb’s in “Chaps”. He wowed the audience with Cash’s songs “Folsom Prison Blues”, “Sixteen Tons”, “I Walk the Line”, and “Ghost Riders in the Sky”. Portraying the 21 year old Elvis Presley, fresh off an appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show (where he sang the Carl Perkins song “Blue Suede Shoes”), a not so successful appearance in Las Vegas and the beginnings of a movie career, is Walker Brinskele. He is also making his first appearance with Lambs’s. Brinskele has the Elvis lip curl, the Elvis gyrations, and the early Elvis voice down pat. He sang Elvis’s hits “Memories Are Made of This”, “That’s All Right”, “Hound Dog” and joined in with the others on a number of songs. Together, these four performers had the Avo audience moving, shaking, clapping and tapping all night.

Supporting the Quartet is Mackenzie Leighton playing Carl Perkins brother Jay Perkins on bass and Brian Dall playing Fluke on drums. Katie Sapper plays Dyanne, a singer Elvis met in Las Vegas. Sapper belts out high energy, sexy versions of “Fever” and “I Hear You Knocking”, as well as joining in on a number of other songs. Playing Sun Records owner/producer Sam Phillips and acting as our narrator, providing information about the historical background of the famous chance meeting, is veteran regional actor Lance Arthur Smith. As Phillips, Lance plays moderator and, as Phillips, he tries his best to keep peace with each of the high energy performers who are having trouble dealing with Jerry Lee Lewis’s antics.

The musical does take a few liberties with the actual Quartets meeting. According to an article written by Memphis Press-Scimitar reporter Bob Johnson, called in at the request of Sam Phillips, Carl Perkins other brother, Clayton, was also in attendance and the young lady accompanying Elvis was La Vegas dancer Marilyn Evans, Elvis’s girl friend at the time. Johnson reported that the Quartet sang bits and pieces of a number of songs, especial gospel songs, for a majority of the time together. In an autobiography Johnny Cash wrote, he stated he was the first to arrive and the last to leave. In the musical Carl Perkins arrives first to find Jerry Lee Lewis pounding on the piano as Sam Phillips is recording. Carl Perkins claimed, in an interview, the group sang different portions of a number of traditional gospel songs, such as “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Peace in the Valley”. There is tension in the musical between Elvis and Perkins as Elvis had sung a Perkins song on Elvis’s appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show without Perkins permission. The song, “Blue Suede Shoes”, would help kick start Elvis’s career. Phillips helped change Elvis’s style from a Dean Martin crooner to a gyrating Rock n’ Roller. The musical also deals with Sam Phillips struggle to keep his recording company, Sun Records, and not give into selling his company to RCA Records. Phillips had sold Elvis’s contract, in 1956, to RCA for $40,000 to try and keep Sun Records afloat at the time. Phillips would hold on to Sun until 1969 when Shelby Singleton would eventually buy Sun Records. Bob Johnson would also title the Quartet in his news article, referring to them as the “Million Dollar Quartet”, and shot the historic picture of the four singers gathered around the piano (Elvis sitting at the keyboard).

This musical is directed by Lamb’s Associate Artistic Director Kerry Meads with Musical Direction by Ben Van Diepen, who plays Jerry Lee Lewis. Classic costumes are provided by Jemima Dutra, Lighting Designer Nathan Peirson, Sound Designer Patrick Duffy, Properties Designer Rachel Hengst, Set Designer Mathys Herbert and Stage Manager Heather Brose.

This musical journey will have you singing, dancing, clapping and traveling down Rock n’ Roll memory lane as you take a theatrical look at music history that helped launch the careers of four of the pioneers of Rock. “Million Dollar Quartet will be at Vista’s Avo Theatre thru September 1st . Tickets can be purchased at www.lambsplayers.org or call 619-437-6000.