LAMB’S Hit Production of SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN Moves to the Avo Playhouse In Vista

Lamb’s Players Theatre has announced that it is taking its hit production of the joyous bluegrass gospel musical SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN to San Diego’s North County for a limited run, March 1 – 18.

“The show was a hit in the Fall as part of our 2017 Season in Coronado,” said LAMB’S Producing Artistic Director, Robert Smyth, “so we brought it back for 3 more weeks at the top of the new year. Now we’re excited to take this opportunity to extend its run again…this time in Vista!”

LAMB’S draws its audience from all across San Diego County and includes a large number of patrons in North County.

All the original cast returns for the Vista engagement, except for Katie Sapper who was already committed to be in the cast of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Cygnet Theatre in March. Returning are Beau Brians, Annie Buckley, Steve Gouveia, Brian Mackey, Rik Ogden and Deborah Gilmour Smyth. Kerry Meads is the show’s director, with Jon Lorenz as musical director.

Set in 1938 in a small Baptist church in Mount Pleasant North Carolina. The Sanders Family Singers are back touring together for the first time “in a goodly while.” The show is both hilarious and touching, and is packed with classic bluegrass gospel. The multi-talented cast all play a wide variety of instruments.

The show has received “Critic’s Choice” from the Union-Tribune, and “Critic’s Pick” from the Reader, with the Coronado Times calling it “Two Hours of Pure Joy!”

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN plays at the Avo Playhouse, 303 Main Street, Vista, March 1 – 18.

Tickets start as low as $24 and range as high as $74 depending on the seating section and day of the week. There is a $5 Discount available for Seniors (66+) & Veterans. Half Price Tickets are available for Youth (ages 5 – 17), Young Adults (18 – 34) and Active Duty Military.

Tickets are available online at LambsPlayers.org or by calling the LAMB’S Box Office 619.437.6000 (Tue – Sat noon to 7)

Performances:

Wednesday 7:30pm – Thursday 7:30pm = Friday at 7:30 – Saturday at 3 & 7:30 – Sunday at 2pm