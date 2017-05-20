Lambs of Faith Early Childhood Center located at 700 E. Bobier Dr. in Vista, offers classes for children 2 years old through Kindergarten.

Lambs of Faith, established in 1976, provides a Christ-centered environment for students that fosters self-esteem and encourages each child to develop at their own rate of spiritual, emotional, cognitive, social, and physical growth.

Some of our unique features are our focus on a developmentally appropriate curriculum where the children can explore music, movement, art, literature/language, imaginative play, math, and science as well as gross motor activities daily; a dynamic and fun Creative Enrichment program for before and after care; weekly Bible themes and lesson plans; a snack program featuring fresh fruits and vegetables; fun family activities; small class sizes; and we do not require our students to be potty-trained.

For more information on our programs, including our developmentally appropriate TK and Kindergarten, please contact Lauri Kreitner, Director, at (760)724-7700 or director@faithvista.org. (license #372000902)

Lambs of Faith Early Childhood Center …Our classes foster your child’s individual growth and unique potential on their journey to kindergarten readiness.​ Living, Loving & Learning in the Light of God’s Eternal Plan!

https://www.lofpreschool.org/