Lambs of Faith “Boots ‘n Bling” Valentine’s Barn Dance

Pat Murphy …Even though the dance was held four days before Valentine’s Day, LOVE was in the air. Families, friends, and singles came for the dinner and dancing. As advertised, Boots ‘N Bling was a time of LOVE, fun and fellowship for all ages at the Faith Lutheran Community Life Center located at 700 E. Bobier Dr., in Vista.

Pizza and kids Valentines fun was found in the adjacent youth room. Kids were delightfully running between both rooms. There was no screaming or yelling just excitement and fun seeking. Tickets were $10 per person / $25 for a family and included both the dinner and dance. The dinner consisted of beef and/or chicken fajitas with a Chinese chicken salad. I was informed that the proceeds from this event are going towards the purchase of a new security system for Lambs of Faith Preschool.

Shortly after arriving at the Center, I ran into a couple of friendly faces who were supporters of this Valentine’s Dance. They are two people who are seen working behind the scenes at many of the good events taking place in Vista. Carol and Carl Ames were looking very country western in their outfits. Carol was wearing a pretty shirt with designs of apples and flowers and a large heart shaped patch displaying more red apples. Carl in a blue plaid western shirt, had accented his attire with a bolo tie. His familiar Kiwanis apron was full of raffle tickets for sale.

Carl took a break from selling tickets and introduced us to Lauri Kreitner, the Director for Lambs of Faith Early Childhood Center. Kreitner told us she had been the Director of the Preschool at Faith Lutheran for just 6 months but had held a similar position in Temple City for a couple of years. Prior to Temple City, she had been living in the State of Virginia. She didn’t mention what she did back in Virginia but some members of her fan club at Faith Lutheran confided to us that in Virginia she raised and trained riding mules. With that background I would imagine that a few classes of pre-school kids would be no problem. Everyone we met praised the work she was doing with the preschool and that was even before they tasted the delicious and beautiful desserts she had made for the event.

The Lambs of Faith Early Childhood Center has 37 children currently enrolled. There is staff of 9 including Kreitner. The preschool offers various affordable tuition rates to fit parent’s needs. The school’s stated goal is to provide a high quality, meaningful preschool experience for all children. They are fully licensed by the California Department of Department of Social Services and accredited by NLSA (National Lutheran Schools Association).

Pat Richardson is another familiar face we saw at this Boots ‘N Bling affair. Richardson volunteers at venues all over Vista. She is seen at many of the town’s events, including the Moonlight Amphitheater and the Vista Historical Society. Her sparking white hair stood out against her black outfit and soft smile.

Speaking of friendly faces, Pastor Michael Hall with sons, Benjamin & Christian came over to greet us. His wife Stephanie and their brand new twin boys had stayed at home. Pastor Hall tells everyone, “When you look around Faith (Lutheran) you see young and old worshipping and serving together with joy and excitement.” He is now been the senior pastor for over two years and he exudes happiness with his post. He told me that he, “now knows everyone by name”.

The dancing was officiated by professional line dancing caller and instructor, Sue Hutchens. She has been instructing line dancing for 15 years at In Cahoots Dancehall & Saloon in Mission valley. Since 1992 InCahoots has been called home for all of San Diego’s country music fans. She was looking forward to getting everyone out of their chairs and onto the dance floor.

This Boots ‘N Bling event had everything going for it with good food, music, a photo booth, kids games, raffle prizes and a silent auction. Raffle prizes had been donated by church members and local businesses. One business in particular had helped sponsor the event. Jess Reimnitz an associate with Thrivent was busily answering questions and helping to set up the event. The silent auction items were artwork that had been created by students at Faith Lutheran.

I have always maintained that the most important part of any fundraiser is FUN and this was a very fun event.

http://www.faithvista.org/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Faith-Lutheran-School/758586600876881

https://www.thrivent.com/offers/financial-products-and-services.