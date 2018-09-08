Lady Vista Panthers September Classic Volleyball Results

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Vista bested Coronado High in the September Classic Volleyball tournament in pool play winning 2 straight sets 25-11, 25-13. For the Vista Panthers, Addy Elvin had 19 assists and 7 aces. Gabby Crouch tallied 6 kills while Julia O’Neill added on 5 blocks.
Vista High Volleyball fell to La Jolla Country Day School at the September Classic Tournament in two sets 17-25 and 11-25. Gabby Crouch gathered 4 kills while Addison Elvin garnered 10 total assists. Emilie Davis contributed 8 digs while Julia O’Neill earned 5 blocks.
West Hills High School volleyball fought to over come the Vista High Panthers going three sets, 15-25, 25-21 and 15-9. Vista’s Leneia Niko earned 9 kills while Emilie Davis and Addison Elvin had 8 digs each. Skylee Nelson had 3 aces in the match.
Vista is now 3 and 6 win loss