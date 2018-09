The Lady Mavericks of LaCosta Canyon High School were defeated by arch rival the Lady Falcons Torrey Pines 3 games to 2 Game Scores are as follows 25-23, 25-22, 13-25, 14-25, 11-15

LCC STATS:

Morgan Lewis 16 Kills

Sophia Tulino 23 Kills

Mia Schafer 40 Assists

Sophia Theriot 16 Digs

With the loss the Lady Mavericks fall to 10-4 and will take on the Lady Knights of San Marcos High School on the road.