Ladies Night Out for Breast Cancer Fundraiser

Nadine Kaina – As a member of the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista that has a speaker/program included in their Wednesday morning meetings. This is where I heard Rebecca Johnson, daughter of Carol Brady, tell about Ladies Night Out, August 2 – a fundraiser, benefiting the Susan G. Komen 3 day Walk For The Cure, and when I asked if I could attend, she welcomed me with open arms and a hug.

Rebecca’s daughter, Rhiannon Johnson was co-chair for all the preparations. “Becca”, as she is also called, reported ecstatically, “So many persons wanted to help”, therefore, here is the list:

Val Kaye , a Professional Makeup Artist who worked on the Real Housewives of Orange County television show, gave beauty tips for “stay-put daytime makeup” and glamorous “ready-to-go on the town nighttime makeup”. When she asked for a demonstration model, attendee Shelly Wright, volunteered.

Karen Floyd Portraiture Photographer , offered free headshots, after the make-up session.

Massage Chair Therapy provided by Porscha McLean owner of Hands of Love Massage.

Debbi Clark, a friend, offered to help with the delicious food – salads, sandwiches and veggies. Ice tea, lemonade and wine. Dessert included brownies and cupcakes.

Other services giving donations and support were listed on the back of a pink and black printed program. Pink and black balloons, table decorations and persons wearing pink helped show support of the Breast Cancer fund raiser.

A video presentation asked, “Do you know that men, 400 every year, including ages 20’s and 30’s also contact breast cancer?”. Statistics show that girls, when caught at an early age, is best for recovery.

Inspirational speaker and radio host Lynn Lambkins, was proud to say that she is a “survivor” and reported numbers showing “that a woman’s heritage is additionally a factor in breast cancer”. She asked for the audience to raise their hand according to age over 20, 30, and when she got to 80, I was the only one remaining with a hand up. Lynn asked for my permission “for her to acknowledge wisdom in my presence”, of course, I said “Yes!”

An awesome account of her life, treatment, and no-nonsense approach to her healing techniques including focused therapy, was told. As a licensed Psychologist, MSW, practicing for 25 years, Lynn conveyed to attendees, “this is my greatest life’s work to help heal wounded souls”.

Gift bags were available for attendees to take home. Beautiful/exciting baskets were handed to the lucky raffle winners and several of the two dozen businesses, sponsors and contributors present were thanked by Becca which included the Faith Lutheran Church for providing the facility.

Now for the news – how many dollars were donated? Becca told me, $3000!!

A successful evening of fun, inspiration, and education was had by all – including a few men (spouses) who gave their “support”.