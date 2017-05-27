Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Ladies Group Hosts Huge Rummage Sale

Ladies Group Hosts Huge Rummage Sale

By   /  May 27, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

OCEANSIDE. The Ladies Night Out nonprofit group at Rancho Calevero Mobile Home Park will host a huge rummage sale at their location, The Treasure Cove. The sale, which also includes many homes in the park, will be on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Treasure Cove is a 2,400 square foot warehouse beside the pool above the clubhouse. Items will be offered at bargain prices and include gently used furniture, appliances, dishes, glassware, crystal, home décor, art work, baby items, pet supplies, electronics, books, office products, craft supplies, games, tools, children’s, teens, men’s, and women’s clothing and accessories and jewelry. The park is located at 3570 Calevero Lane. For more information call 760-724-0053.

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

New Village Arts: Kids Act Going on Stage!

Read More →