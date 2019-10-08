La Jolla, CA — Enjoy a curated experience like no other at the 11th annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival on October 12th and 13th from 10 am to 6 pm. The heart of La Jolla from Girard Ave to Prospect Street will transform into a prestigious two-day juried art show that boasts a collection of over 150 local and international artists, live music, and tantalizing wine, craft beer, food, and spirits. The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival returns for its 11th year to showcase fine art through many different mediums, as well as the world-class culture that can only be found in La Jolla.

If you or your kids feel inspired when surrounded by the stunning art, try your hand at a variety of creative activities in Geppetto’s Family Art Center. This captivating area allows young artists to explore their imagination through a repertoire of different mediums and provides an engaging experience for creators of all ages. Festival-goers can also immerse themselves in interactive exhibitions like 3D chalk art displays, synergistic murals, live music, roving entertainment, and more, for a customizable experience that the whole family can enjoy. And don’t forget to check out the breathtaking views of “The Jewel of San Diego,” otherwise known as the quaint, coastal town of La Jolla.

The La Jolla Art and Wine Festival Foundation is a non-profit whose purpose is to fund vital programs in La Jolla public schools. All profits raised during the festival benefit underfunded programs like art, music, and science at all La Jolla public schools.