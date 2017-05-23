Koran Selected PING All-West Region

Koran is the third Cougar in program history after Dylan Healey and Dale Smith were honored at the NCAA DII level by the GCAA. Nine different Cougars took home a total of 16 NAIA All-West Region awards from 2007 through 2015.
The Fallbrook native led the team with a 73.25 scoring average in eight tournaments in 2016-17. He finished in the top 10 in all his spring tournaments and collected runner-up honors in three tournaments.
Koran was named CCAA Golfer of the Week for two consecutive weeks (March 15-21 & 22-28).