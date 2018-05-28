Kooky Tags On Woodland Drive

Alex Hughes — May 2018 …I was able to go over to my mom’s house on Wednesday, my day off, to do some yard work and some trash picking. When I was walking over there, I did take note of what needed to be fixed and reported to the city. It appears that my mom’s neighborhood has some issues with graffiti. I go into more detail of other problems in this article: http://thevistapress.com/buena-creek-blues-graffiti-alcohol-stolen-shopping-carts-and-more/.

I found that some of the tags were very strange. When I mean strange, I mean extremely weird. There is the usual gibberish that is supposed to represent one’s territory, but there were art and stickers that deviate from the Vista norm. Take for example, one of the pieces I saw on an electrical box which is a common place for vandalism. This was in the shape of a velociraptor head. It was drawn or spray-painted on four postal addresses and was colored red and black. I don’t know how they got that shape, but it was quite precise! This postal stamp graffiti is common in other areas that I have walked in, however, it usually is not an image or picture but rather a name.

Photos by Alex Hughes

Some stickers that I saw were a flower pot with a brain growing from the dirt. Trust me, it looks pretty gross! The brain is hovering over the cracked pot in green and blue hues. I have seen this image on “Brew Me” and the illegal marijuana dispensary by the name of “Top Shelf 30 CAP”. I don’t know how they came up with this image or what state of mind they were in, but it certainly stands out. Another sticker I found was on a powerline pole which was covering a sign for high voltage. Instead of the traditional lightning bolt symbol, I found a top row of brightly colored teeth. They were in rainbow shades.

I wonder where they get these stickers from and why they put them on these public areas? I know when I visited Portland that stickers were all over the place and peeling with age. I actually thought they added some aesthetic; however, they start to look trashy after a while. I can imagine when exposed to the elements that they began to crack and fall to the ground. Plus, it covers some very important messages such as “STOP” or “DANGER”. They should apply their creativity elsewhere such as a scrapbook or their binders.