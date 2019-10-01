Kodi Lee Concert at Harvest Fest At Rancho California

Kodi Lee Concert at Harvest Fest Presented By Wilson Creek Winery Friday, October 18th at 7:00 pm Online sale ends: 10/18/19 at 5:00 pm Wilson Creek Winery 35960 Rancho California RoadTemecula, CA 92591

Fall is a time to gather! Join us for our Harvest Festival!

Kodi Lee & The Midnight Satellites Live In Concert!Buffet Style Dinner, Pumpkin Carving Contest, Grape Stomping, Live Music!Enjoy all of these fun activities included with your Ticket!

Wine & Beer will be available for purchase, including some great wine specials only available that evening!

Doors Open at 6:00 PM

General Admission $75 / Wine Club $67.50

Buffet Style Dinner (included)

Wine & Beer available for purchase