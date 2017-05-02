Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista’s “Grape” Gatsby Affaire a Rousing Success

TR Robertson …. The Vista Civic Center lobby and patio area was the scene Saturday of a fun-filled evening of wine and beer tastings, food sampling, a chance to bid both silently and in auction style for great prizes and an opportunity to mingle with friends while raising money to support the numerous projects and programs that benefit the boys and girls of Vista. The Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista has put on this annual event for the past nine years and this marks the ten year celebration of the “Grape” Gatsby fundraiser. A majority of the 200 attendees wore 1920’s attire and had a chance to get pictures taken with some classic automobiles as they entered the event.

The classic cars included a beautiful dark purple 1934 Super Eight Packard owned by Richard Schauer since 1991, a 1939 Super Eight Ivory colored Packard owned by Steve Ross for the last 16 years, a 1929 Packard Convertible Coupe with a lift up rumble seat owned by Karl Ramsing. Mr. Ramsing found this car rusting in an orchard and 23 years later now has an award winning automobile. Also available was a 1926 black Buick 2 Dr Sedan, owned by Dan Jacques, onsite caretaker at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista. He is the 2nd owner and inherited it from a relative in upstate New York straight out of the Eliott Ness time period.













Photos by Steven Zagala www.stevezphoto.com

Two hundred participants were in attendance shortly after 5 pm and spent the next few hours wandering around the only event such as this allowed to be held at the Vista Civic Center. Guests were treated to a variety of wine, beer and food samplings from both local and North County vendors. Some of the wineries in attendance included South Coast Winery, Cordiano Winery, Beach House Winery, The California Fruit Wine Company, Altipiano Vineyard, Espinosa Vineyard, Sunshine Mountain Vineyard, and Highland Valley Vineyard. Also in attendance was Vista’s own Brooking Vineyard producing a delicious Old World Port and Angelica and soon to be producing Sherry.

Food tastings were offered by Rancho Grande Mexican Food, Ciao, Uncle Tony’s Italian Cuisine, Vista Way Café, Rosati’s, Felix’s BBQ With Soul, French Bakery Café and Etoufee Café on Wheels. Etoufee is run by Lynette James who just started her business last August. Beer tastings were provided by Vista breweries Bear Roots Brewing Company and Prohibition Brewing Company, each offering two of their beer selections. All food vendors, wineries and breweries were either Vista based or North County based organizations.

















While guests were sampling the food and drink they had a chance to wander around and make bids on silent auction items and listen to the music provided by Nick Proctor. There were over 30 large gift baskets and other items available to make bids on, divided into two tables with bids closing at specific times during the evening. The baskets were labeled by a type, for the most part, such as the Cinco de Mayo Basket or the Mediterranean Basket. The baskets were filled with numerous gift items and gift cards. One interesting item was a signed Antonio Gates Football, valued at $200. At one point only one bid for $30 was on the sheet. Promptly at 7:00 pm, emcee Councilman/Kiwanian Joe Green started the Live Auction. Items on the live auction included watercolor paintings by Chuck Rouse, a San Diego Padres package of items, a home wine tasting provided by PRP Wine International, a Grape Gatsby wine vault of over 40 wines, a one week stay at a private home in Palm Springs, an eye exams and pairs of glasses, a 6 month storage unit, a discover Vista package of gift certificates and a one week stay at a Big Bear cabin. One of the most popular live auction items is dinner for 8 with the Vista Firefighters including a tour of the fire station. The professional auctioneer for the evening was Todd Stephenson. The evening would continue with dancing provided by the DJ and the evening would conclude at 9 pm with another successful Kiwanis fundraiser. Guests were also able to pick up a coupon book with discounts from a variety of the vendors present.

Some of the activities the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista supports include – The Boys and Girls Club of Vista, New Haven Homes, Stand Up for Kids, Educational & Arts Scholarships, Treasure Chest of Books, B.U.G. Program (Bringing up Grades), Military Secret Santa, Key Clubs, Students of the Month, Downs Town and many other groups. Members of the high school Key Clubs of Rancho Buena Vista, Vista High, Trade Tech and Tri-City Christian assisted Kitty Freitag on Friday evening setting up all of the tables and chairs for the affaire.

Numerous individuals assisted the Kiwanis Club with this successful event. Carol Brady said this year more vendors were added and this evening is always a lot of fun as it is the major fund raiser for this club for the year. Congratulations went out to event sponsors the Faustick Family, the Issa Family Foundation, Hot Spring Portable Spas, and the Tommy Thompson Family. A number of volunteers assisted at this fundraiser serving the food and drinks. TheVistaPress’s own Eleanor Hutchins was helping Ciao’s Italian serve pasta. It takes a lot of people to put on a successful event like this and everyone involved and everyone who attended should be congratulated on putting together a festive and fun evening that raised a great deal of money going to support programs for the boys and girls of Vista.

http://kiwanisclubofsunrisevista.org/