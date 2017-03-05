The Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista sponsors Treasure Chest of Books in 8 schools in Vista. The Treasure Chest is made by Jerry Black and the books are supplied by the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista. The Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista has been donating Treasure Chests and books for the past 20 years. Pete McHugh is Chairperson of this project with a budget of $1,500.00. The original supply of books was donated to La Fuente by “Captain Book” of the Encinitas Kiwanis Club. When a child does something good they are rewarded by choosing a book for their own to take home.

Sarah Davis, Carol Brady, Carl Ames – members of the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista and Amy Heald, Principal of La Fuente Dual Language Academy in Vista.

Also pictured are some of the students attending La Fuente along with the Treasure Chest of Books donated by the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista