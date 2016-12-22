Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista Presents Check

The Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista presented Christopher Keane with a $1,500.00 check for the ASYMCA Camp Pendleton. He shared with the Kiwanis Club members the many programs the ASYMCA has to help the military. Last year they assisted 56,650 members and families.

