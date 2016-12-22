The Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista presented Christopher Keane with a $1,500.00 check for the ASYMCA Camp Pendleton. He shared with the Kiwanis Club members the many programs the ASYMCA has to help the military. Last year they assisted 56,650 members and families.
Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista Presents Check
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 6 hours ago on December 22, 2016
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: December 21, 2016 @ 9:49 pm
- Filed Under: Local
- Tagged With: Carol Brady, Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista, Mary Reagan