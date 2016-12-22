Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista Presents Check

Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista Presents Check

By   /  December 22, 2016  /  No Comments

    Print    

From left, Mary Regan, president of Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista, Christopher Keane, director of the Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton and Carol Brady, member of the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista.

The Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista presented Christopher Keane with a $1,500.00 check for the ASYMCA Camp Pendleton.  He shared with the Kiwanis Club members the many programs the ASYMCA has to help the military.  Last year they assisted 56,650 members and families.

www.camppendletonasymca.org

http://www.kiwanisclubofsunrisevista.org/

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Robbery

Read More →