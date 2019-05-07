Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista’s 12th Annual Grape Gatsby Affaire a Successful Fundraiser

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — Since 1973, the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista has run successful events to raise funds for a number of programs designed to serve the needs of children in Vista and North County. In 2007, at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Ernie Follis, a small gathering began the first Grape Gatsby Affaire. Since this time, the event has raised over $200,000 to go towards programs and scholarships in our area. Every penny raised by The Grape Gatsby Affaire is put back into providing services for the youth of Vista and North County.

This year’s event returned to the QLN Center in Oceanside, where around 200 Kiwanians and their guests enjoyed tasting wine from a variety of vineyards, sampling various foods from local eateries, bidding on a number of Firehouse and Silent Auction items and socializing. Many of those in attendance wore “costumes” of the days of the speakeasy and had their pictures taken by the 1930 Pierce Arrow and Karl Ramsing’s 1929 Packard convertible coupe. Karl’s coupe was once a pick-up and 23 years of restoration later, the beautiful classic car is now his pride and joy.

The evening was highlighted by a series of silent auctions those attending could bid on, a costume contest, a Firehouse auction, a live auction and a tribute to Carl & Carol Ames. Carl passed away last year. He was twice the Kiwanian of the Year for the club, the club’s President twice and the Kiwanis Division 37 leader of 18 clubs as Lt. Governor. Carol is an active member of the Kiwanis Club, marrying Carl in 2008. The Grape Gatsby idea was born in Carl’s backyard in 2006 when a small group gathered for food and wine.

Photos By TR Robertson

The silent auction items included a number of baskets filled with a variety of “goodies”. The Live Auction items included a Living Trust and Estate Planning session from Hagar & Cotton, a Wine Tasting for 12 donated by PRP Vineyards, a six month use of a storage unit at North Melrose Storage, an in-office Eye Examination and a pair of glasses from David Sherman, a one week stay at a private home in Palm Desert, a one week stay at a cabin in Big Bear from the Muir Family and two separate Grape Gatsby Wine Vault prizes. The Live Auction was run by professional cattle auctioneer Ken Rich.

The evening’s Emcee was Vista City Councilman Joe Green with music provided by Fast Company Music and DJ Nick Proctor. The wineries in attendance at this year’s event were PRP Vineyard, Cordiano Winery, Brooking Vineyard, Beach House Winery, South Coast Winery, Sunshine Mountain Vineyard, Domaine Artefact and Carlson Creek. Two breweries in attendance were Prohibition Brewery and Ebullition Brewery. Providng various food samples were Ciao, Felix’s BBQ, Vista Way Café, Spice Junction Blends, Wildwood Crossing, Bistro on Main Street, Chin’s Szechwan, Rancho Grande Mexican Food and French Bakery.

Funds raised during the evening will go to help UNICEF Eliminate Maternal Neonatal Tetanus, high school Key clubs, Vista Boys and Girls Club, Stand-Up for Kids, New Haven Homes and Operation HOPE – North County as well as many other groups. The Underwriting Sponsors and Special Contributing Sponsors for the evening included The Faustick Family, the Issa Foundation, The Tommy Thomson Family, Watkins Wellness, Tri-City Medical Center, Gary &Peggy Duffield, Endgame Stratigies, Inc., Carol Brady and Union Bank.

Anyone interested in joining the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista and participating in this worthwhile event, as well as other projects, are encouraged to stop in any Wednesday morning, 7:00 am, at Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant, 825 Williamston St., Vista. You can also see more information at www.kiwanisclubofsunrisevista.org or call 760-402-1759. For more information about Operation HOPE-North County call 760-536-3880 or go to info@operationhopeshelter.org.