Kiwanis Club Brings Faith to Our Youth

Vista, CA –The Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Vista and local faith communities to let all youth and their families know they are loved, accepted, and supported. Tired of hearing stories of youth being harassed, assaulted, and abused simply because of how they look, what language they speak, or the God they worship, the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista is pulling together a special event called Faith in Our Youth.

Faith in Our Youth is an inter-faith celebration of music, song, and spoken word that clearly demonstrates that every youth has value and there is a place in our hearts for every youth and their families in Vista.

Faith in Our Youth is scheduled for November 2, 2019 3:00 PM at North County Trade Tech High School, 1126 N. Melrose Vista, CA 92083 tickets are reasonably priced at $15.00 for anyone over 18, $10 for youth 5 – 18, and free to children younger than 5. Individuals who cannot attend are invited to purchase a ticket for a youth that can.

Tickets are available at the door and online. To purchase tickets online, or for more information please visit the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista Facebook page.

The Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation dedicated to changing the world one youth and one community at a time.