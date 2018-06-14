Kitchens For Good Announced As Moonlight Amphitheatre’s Restaurant Operator

Vista, CA – The City of Vista announces that the non-profit organization Kitchens for Good has been selected as the restaurant operator at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The restaurant, rebranded by the City as the Luna Café, offers patrons pre-performance dining and concessions before and during performances. For the Moonlight’s summer season of musicals, Kitchens for Good will offer two menu options: the “Americana Menu” available for each show, and a themed menu for each show, which uses the setting of each musical as inspiration. For pre-performance dining, the Luna Café will offer three seating times: 5:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.Reservations are required by calling the VisTix box office at (760) 724-2110. Also available this summer will be pre-ordered picnic supper baskets. Menus and other information about Luna Café are available at lunacafevista.com.

Kitchens for Good will also provide concessions for the Moonlight Amphitheatre’s non-summer events year-round.

About the Moonlight Amphitheatre … The City of Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre provides year-round entertainment in the 1800-person capacity theatre. The theatre produces an award-winning season of four Broadway musicals June through September. For its 2018 season, the Moonlight will produce “Mamma Mia!” (June 13 – 30, 2018), Disney’s “Newsies” (July 18 – Aug. 4, 2018), “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (Aug. 15 – Sept. 1, 2018), and “Chicago” (Sept. 12 – 29, 2018). During non-summer months, the Moonlight Amphitheatre presents concerts and other family friendly events October through May. From January through March each year, the Amphitheatre is transformed into an intimate indoor concert venue, ClubM, seating 125 patrons. ClubM offers cabaret-style concerts featuring national touring and local and regional talent.

About Kitchens for Good … Kitchens for Good is a 501(c)(3) and social enterprise with the mission to break the cycles of food waste, hunger, and poverty through innovate solutions in workforce training, healthy food production, and social enterprise. Kitchens for Good bridges the gap between wasted food and hunger by rescuing surplus and cosmetically imperfect food from wholesalers and farmers and engaging students in a culinary apprenticeship program to transform these ingredients into nutritious meals for hungry families. This approach addresses the most immediate need of hunger by feeding the food lines, but also helps to shorten the line itself by giving unemployed people the skills to become self-sufficient. Through the power of kitchens and cooking, our students transform their lives from one of addiction, incarceration, homelessness, and unemployment, to lives of stability, employment, and a brighter future.

Ultimately, KFG believes that kitchens can be economic engines for good in their communities. In addition to tackling issues of food waste, hunger and poverty, Kitchens for Good ensures its own sustainability by building a profitable food enterprise at the core of every kitchen. These enterprises include a robust catering and events operation, a line of retail condiments, and contract meal services. Through these enterprises we create job training opportunities for our culinary students, and generate profits to reinvest into social programs. Kitchens for Good breaks the mold of typical non-profits by generating 69% of its budget through social enterprise revenue, reducing its reliance on philanthropy.