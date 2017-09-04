“Kiss of the Spider Woman” at the Welk

Is a Risky Production, but well worth seeing

TR Robertson …. The latest musical on the Welk Theatre Stage, in the words of Welk Theatre Producer Joshua Carr, to the audience on opening night, “this is the riskiest endeavor the theatre group has brought to the stage to date, but well worth the risk”. “Kiss of the Spider Woman” is a PG-17 rated musical that deals with a variety of sensitive issues. The musical has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Terrence McNally based on a novel by Manuel Puig. Risky or not, this musical will take you through a huge range of emotions from humorous to sad to fear to pity to hope to, you get the idea; it covers them all and it does so by presenting a talented cast that can handle this difficult musical.

The musical premiered in the West End Shaftesbury theatre in 1992 and then appeared on Broadway in 1993 at the Broadhurst Theatre. It would win Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Costume, Best Book, Best Score and several of the original performers would win Best Performance by a Featured Actor/Actress. It would also win several Drama Desk Awards.

The Welk Theatre production is directed by award winning director Ray Limon. Mr. Limon has directed throughout San Diego County, for ten seasons at Moonlight Amphitheatre. He is a three time Craig Noel Award nominee for Direction and Choreography, as well as winning two San Diego Bravo Awards for Outstanding Direction and Choreographer.

Photos by Ken Jacques

The story of “Kiss of the Spider Woman” centers around a gay window dresser named Molina, serving an eight year sentence for deviant behavior, and his new cell mate, Valentin, recently sentenced for his Marxist revolutionary participation. Valentin takes an immediate disliking to Molina. Molina has learned to survive his surroundings by fantasizing about a Latina film star named Aurora, who arrives at various moments when Molina needs help coping and she arrives in elaborate costumes from her different movies, singing and dancing.

The Argentinian prison is run by a cruel warden and his equally cruel guards. Molina dreams of getting out and returning to help his mother and Valentin dreams of returning to his girlfriend, Marta. The warden is sure Valentin is up to something and plans on using Molina to help him discover what this is. Valentin is tortured and nursed back to health several times by Molina. Slowly, this caring turns Valentin’s dislike of Molina into something much different. He even begins to put up with Molina’s over the top flamboyance. Along the way, Molina teaches Valentin about “The Spider Woman”, one of the characters from one of Aurora’s movies. When the Spider Woman kisses you, you will die.

Molina is played by Welk veteran, Jeffrey Scott Parsons, who played the Emcee in “Cabaret”. Parsons presents Molina with both a fiery personality, humor, and with dignity. He has a strong singing voice and is featured in several of the dance numbers with the prison mates and Aurora. Valentin is played by another Welk veteran, Richard Bermudez, who recently played Radames in “Aida”, in this summer’s first Moonlight Amphitheatre production. Bermudez has a powerful voice and shows a range of emotion in dealing with Molina, from disgust to passion. As tension builds between the warden and Molina, Molina is offered incentives to help the warden deal with Valentin.

In the musical we meet Molina’s mother, played by Lisa Dyson, another Welk veteran. She is an accomplished singer who presents a loving version of “You Could Never Shame Me” and with other members of the cast singing “Dear One”. Valentin’s girl’s friend, Marta is played by Kylie Molnar. Molnar recently performed in the Welk musicals, “Music Man” and “Drowsy Chaperone”. Molnar also is a talented singer and shows this in “Dear One”, “Over the Wall” and “I Do Miracles”. The gruff, sadistic warden is played by Robert Hoyt, whose deep baritone voice resounds with anger. His part is well played to the point you want to boo him, rather than applaud when the actors come back for their traditional bows.

As talented as these actors and actress are, the spotlight is stolen when Aurora/Spider Woman is on stage. Aurora is played by Welk veteran and a veteran of Broadway and various national tours, Natalie Nucci. She starred in the Welk production of “Sweet Charity”. Her beautiful costumes, wonderful presentation through lighting techniques and clever props has the audience anticipating her next appearance. As Aurora, the Latina movie star, Nucci sings with a hypnotic voice and dances with the prisoners in numbers such as “Where You Are” and “Her Name is Aurora”. An audience favorite was the wonderfully choreographed “Let’s Make Love”, which featured an energetic, Latin beat that had the audience applauding long before the number was over. When she appeared as Spider Woman, you knew someone was in trouble to make it through the scene.

A talented group of men, as the prisoners, complemented the leads with great choreographed dance routines. Using a hospital bed and medical stands for fluids, a catchy “Morphine Tango” was performed by Colden Lamb, Collin Rand, Max Herzfeld, Sergio David Salinas, Justin Matthew Segura, John Paul Batista, Sean Kiralla and Matthew Ryan. Max Herzfeld also shows a great voice as Gabriel, a love interest Molina had when he was a free man, in the number “Gabriel’s Letter”. They would all take part, with the leads, in the final number, “Only in the Movies”, reminiscent of the large Broadway and movie musical endings from the 50’s and 60”s.

“Kiss of the Spider Woman” speaks to several social issues, bringing in Amnesty International and the cruel and unusual punishment/treatment of prisoners, gay rights, and political differences. There are sexual references and harsh language, but it is dealing with life in a prison, hence the PG-17 rating. Limon and the cast handles these topics and references with care and concern.

The set designs are clever, using movable cell bars and effective lighting, quickly staged, to create a fast paced show, even though the running time is around 2 hours and 45 minutes. Set Designs were put together by Ray Limon, Jennifer Edwards and Doug Davis with Doug Davis handling construction. Lighting Designs were by Jennifer Edwards and Janet Pitcher is to be congratulated for the costume designs, especially those for Aurora/Spider Woman.

“Kiss of the Spider Woman” is a musical theatre lovers should take in, especially because it is seldom produced, over 20 years since it was last in San Diego. The musical runs until October 22nd. Prices for tickets are $38-$51 and can be purchased at 1-888-802-7469 or go to www.welkresorts.comm/san-diego/theatre.