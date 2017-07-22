“KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN” At Welk Resort In September

The Welk Theatre is excited to announce the cast of KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN on Sept 1, 2017.

Directed and Choreographed by Ray Limon – This is a limited run of only 8 weeks and it rate PG-17

Starring Natalie Nucci, Jeffrey Scott Parsons and Richard Bermudez

Kiss of the Spider Woman is a musical with music by John Kander and Fred Ebb, with the book by Terrence McNally. It is based on the Manuel Puig novel El Beso de la Mujer Araña.

The musical had runs in the West End (1992) and Broadway (1993) and won the 1993 Tony Award for Best Musical. Originally starring Chita Rivera.

Valetin, a revolutionary, and Molina, a homosexual, are cellmates in a Latin American prison, where Molina’s fantasies about the actress Aurora (the Spider Woman) are their only relief.

The show runs Sept 1 – Oct 22, 2017 with performances on Thurs/Sat/Sun (1pm matinees) and Thurs/Sat (8pm evenings). Prices are $51 for all tickets and add a pre-show meal on any day for just $21 more.

Other Cast includes:

Robert Hoyt, Lisa Dyson, Kylie Molnar, (Los Angles area)

Colden Lamb, Chris Bona, Max Herzfeld, Sergio Salinas, Justin Segura, John Paul Batista and Sean Kirala (San Diego County)