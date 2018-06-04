Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Kids in the Garden Class – Play with Your Food:Veggie Critters

Kids in the Garden Class – Play with Your Food:Veggie Critters

By   /  June 4, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Come Play With Your Food!

Aurelia Edelstein and Veggie Critter

This is a fun class with Farmer Jones – come celebrate the beginning of your vacation!

June 9, 2018 from 10 am to noon – Kids in the Garden class – Play with Your Food:Veggie Critters

Make Veggie Critters using vegetables and fruits; children will even get to eat some of them!  Learn about nutrition and healthful eating with Farmer Jones.
Class fee is $5 per child, and $5 per adult Garden entry. You will pay Farmer Jones at the class.  You can stay, enjoy your lunch, and visit the Gardens.

 

Pre-registration required at farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com  or (760) 822-6824.

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive. Visit altavistabotanicalgardens.org

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on June 4, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 4, 2018 @ 5:16 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Viking Festival Announces 2018 Dates & Entertainers

Read More →