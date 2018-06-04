Come Play With Your Food!

This is a fun class with Farmer Jones – come celebrate the beginning of your vacation!

June 9, 2018 from 10 am to noon – Kids in the Garden class – Play with Your Food:Veggie Critters

Make Veggie Critters using vegetables and fruits; children will even get to eat some of them! Learn about nutrition and healthful eating with Farmer Jones.

Class fee is $5 per child, and $5 per adult Garden entry. You will pay Farmer Jones at the class. You can stay, enjoy your lunch, and visit the Gardens.

Pre-registration required at farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com or (760) 822-6824.

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive. Visit altavistabotanicalgardens.org