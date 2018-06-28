July 14, 2018 – 10 am to noon – Kids in the Garden class – Birds, Nests and Feathers

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is now in the ninth year of getting kids outdoors to discover their environment, enjoy nature, dig into gardening, learn about natural resources, and to share art and music.

This month the Kids in the Garden class will feature Birds, Nests and Feathers. Learn about our feathered friends and their special adaptations that help them survive with Farmer Jones. ​We have hummingbirds, hawks, roadrunners, ducks, mockingbirds, and bluebirds that visit or call the Gardens home. ​Class time is from 10 am to 12 noon. Should be a fun day in the Gardens and nature! The Kids in the Garden class emphasizes hands-on discovery and fun for all!

Registration for the class includes visiting the Children’s Garden: the new Children’s Discovery Trail, the Ricardo Breceda “Serpent,” the Enchanted Garden Tube Tunnels, scarecrows on display, the interactive Children’s Music Garden, the Turtle and Dino Dig, and the Incredible Edibles Garden.

Class fee is $5 per child for two hours of FUN and learning, payable at the class. Fees support the development of the Children’s Garden. Adults will stay with their children and pay the $5 Garden entry fee. A family membership in Alta Vista Botanical Gardens includes the monthly Kids in the Garden class free for a year. Membership forms are available from Farmer Jones. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Pre-registration with Farmer Jones is required to ensure materials for all … contact farmerjones@altavistagardens.org or call (760) 822-6824. Farmer Jones is a retired elementary teacher with 28 years’ experience in the classroom. She is a Master Composter who has been working in school gardens and children’s gardens for 45 years.