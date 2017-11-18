All In For Kids Holiday Drive

Give the gift of community to our children this year by investing in the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. With your continued generosity and commitment, kids right here in our city will have what they most need – a safe place to play before and after school, expanded learning opportunities and mentors to help guide them toward high school graduation and beyond.

Did you know that your Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves 2,400 youth per year at five sites? 98% of our Club kids graduate from high school and 94% plan to pursue higher education. We are proud of our impact, but with your help, we can do even more.

Our membership fees are an affordable $50 per year, but the actual cost per child is more than 10 times that at $577. We rely on the generosity of the community to “bridge the gap” so that our Club members have access to all of the engaging and enriching activities we provide and their families have the support they need to be successful right here in Vista.

This is why your support of our ALL IN FOR KIDS holiday campaign is so essential. Help us raise $100,000 by December 31, 2017 so that we can continue to provide after school tutoring, art, music, and leadership classes to club members, both new and old.