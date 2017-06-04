Plant Powered Kids presents “Music and Movement” on Saturday, June 10th at 10 a.m. to noon at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens.



​Our ​ Kids in the Garden Class features hands-on activities. Lindsey May ​from Plant Powered Kids ​ will lead a lively session encouraging free movement to various kinds of music. Class fee is $5 per child, which supports the garden. Accompanying adults pay garden entry fee of $5 per person. Class is free with family membership.



Registration includes ​your ​ visit to the 14-acre Gardens ​ including the Ricardo Breceda sculptures, water features, and lots of great hiking trails​. Pre-registration required by Wednesday June 7 at farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com or (760) 822-6824. Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is ​located ​ at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive ​, at the top of the hill in Brengle Terrace Park​..



Visit our new website: altavistabotanicalgardens.org