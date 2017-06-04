Kids in the Garden Class

Plant Powered Kids presents “Music and Movement” on Saturday, June 10th at 10 a.m. to noon at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens.
Registration includes your visit to the 14-acre Gardens including the Ricardo Breceda sculptures, water features, and lots of great hiking trails. Pre-registration required by Wednesday June 7 at farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com or (760) 822-6824. Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is located at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive , at the top of the hill in Brengle Terrace Park..
Visit our new website: altavistabotanicalgardens.org