Kids in the Garden at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens

February 11th, Saturday 10 am to noon at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is in our ninth year of getting kids outdoors to discover their environment, enjoy nature, dig into gardening, learn about natural resources, and to share art and music. This class and programs for children provided at AVBG received the highest “Club Creativity” Award from the California Federation of Women’s Clubs and the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs for Conservation projects. Come join us!

At our February 11 class, we will preview the life cycles of butterflies and frogs and predict which animals would like to live in our Gardens habitat. Farmer Jones will share photos of the animals we have seen at the Gardens. Then we will hike the 14-acre Gardens to discover the critters that live there. We emphasize hands-on discovery and fun for all!

Class time for the February 14 Kids in the Garden Class is from 10 am to 12 noon for two hours of fun and learning. All fees collected will support the development of the Alta Vista Children’s Garden. Adults will stay with their children.

Your registration for the class includes your visit to the Children’s Garden: the Ricardo Breceda “Serpent,” the Enchanted Garden Tube Tunnels, our fantastic Fall Fun Festival scarecrows, the interactive Children’s Music Garden, the Turtle and Dino Dig, and the Incredible Edibles Garden and your self-guided tour of the 14-acre Gardens.

When you join and buy a family membership in Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, the monthly Kids in the Garden class and entry are FREE for a year. Membership forms are available on the website. Donations and sponsorships are gratefully accepted.

Pre-registration with Farmer Jones is required. Farmer Jones is a retired elementary teacher with 28 years’ experience in the classroom. She is a Master Composter who has been working in school gardens and children’s gardens for 44 years.

School field trips, Scout badge sessions, and club tours are available for a reasonable fee.

Kids in the Garden class fee is $5 per child age 3 and over, and $5 per adult; family members enjoy the class free.

Pre-registration with Farmer Jones is required so we have materials for all. Contact farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com or call (760) 822-6824.

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is located at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, at the top of the hill inside Brengle Terrace Park

(760) 822-6824 Farmer Jones