“KIDS ARE KING!” GALA TO HONOR THE KINGS

(Carlsbad, CA – July, 2019) Teresa and Mark King have brought new meaning to the word “giving” when it comes to supporting causes that are near and dear to their hearts.

“We are honored to be selected by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad for this recognition,” said the couple. “It’s an organization that’s been impacting our community for nearly 60 years, and one that has made and continues to make a difference in so many young lives.”

During his 34 year career at local TaylorMade Golf Company, Mark quickly rose from being a territory sales rep to CEO of the company. He then served as president of adidas North America, where he turned the stalled business into a brand and culture powerhouse and was recently named executive emeritus, recognizing his legacy and lasting impact on the company. And his next career move? Mark will be taking over the reins of Taco Bell as CEO as of August. A leader in every sense of the word, Mark encourages a creative and open-thinking environment.

Meanwhile across town, Teresa Moseley King was quietly making waves in the financial services industry. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin with an MBA from Emory, her passion for responsible leadership became clear as she made her way to the position of Area Business and Sales Manager for Wells Fargo Bank.

As fate would have it, the two met while serving on a local nonprofit’s board of directors. “I met Mark at the first board meeting I attended,” recalls Teresa. “A week later we were dating, and we never looked back.”

Admittedly slightly OCD, they are both sports fans who start the day together watching Sports Center and the Golf Channel’s Morning Drive at 5:30 am, coffee in hand. Their favorite thing to do together is play golf. Competitive by nature, they both find the game constantly challenges them; even Mark who has been playing for more than 50 years.

And right up there next to golf is their mutual desire to give and help others.

“It’s all about the kids. Raising a child is a difficult job,” Teresa states. “The most important thing we can do is help each other with our kids. Our commonality as parents is that we all want our children to have a wonderful life, develop skills, be better people, and give back. If Mark and I can help kids to achieve that, well, it’s a privilege.”

Between them they have four accomplished and unique daughters. Ali is 27 and lives in Boston; she’s a Princeton graduate and a lead account manager at Reebok. Lauren is 24, a USD alum and is an account manager for Wasserman Sports Marketing. Next comes Taylor, who is 20 and a junior at UCLA; she hopes to pursue a career in sports medicine for either an NFL or NBA team. And the youngest is Tatum, a senior in high school – she just can’t wait to graduate and move out of the house.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad is pleased to honor the many impactful contributions the Kings have made to our community in general, and our kids in particular. “This recognition is long overdue,” said Gala Co-Chairs Barbi Nelson and Viola Wheelihan. “Both Mark and Teresa have shown themselves to be incredibly caring and charitable individuals. People from all walks of life need a hand sometimes, and thanks to their generosity, the Club is able to provide that help.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad has played an integral role in the Carlsbad community since 1952, providing programs and services to thousands of young people. Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad has been given Charity Navigator’s highest rating – four stars – exceeding industry standards and outperforming most charities in its cause.

