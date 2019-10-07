Kidnapping – Vista

Vista, CA — On October 6, 2019 at approximately 2:29 PM, Deputies responded to a report of a kidnapping at 1385 East Vista Way in Vista. Upon arrival they spoke to the reporting party who stated the group of juveniles used a social media application to contact an older man who was looking for under aged girls to have sex with. The group hoped to expose the male and turn over the information to law enforcement agencies for prosecution. The group contacted 32 year old Robert Dreyfus and exchanged texts. Eventually they agreed to meet at the above stated location.



Dreyfus arrived and convinced the 17 year old victim to get into his vehicle to talk. Dreyfus immediately drove away with the victim without their consent and drove for several miles. The victim was able to send a message for help to the group, who called law enforcement. Deputies were able to contact the suspect on his cell phone, who pulled over near the 2000 block of East Vista Way. Once Dreyfus stopped, the victim fled from his vehicle. Shortly after deputies arrived, they detained Dreyfus and rescued the victim who was unharmed.

Dreyfus was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for 207 (a) PC Kidnapping, 288.2 (a)(1) PC Sending Harmful Matter to a Minor, and 288.3 (a) PC Communication with a Minor for Specific Offences.

Anyone with information related to this incident can call the Vista Patrol Station at (760) 940-4551, or the Sheriff’s Communication Center at (858) 565-5200.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a