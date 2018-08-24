Kicking Off the CCAE 2018-2019 Season with Ry Cooder Featuring The Hamiltones!

Suze Diaz — The California Center for the Arts, Escondido celebrated the beginning of their 2018-2019 Performing Arts Season last Sunday with one of America’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and multiple Grammy Winner, the legendary Ry Cooder, featuring The Hamiltones. Also available for purchase as an added bonus was the “Taste of the South” dining experience that brought early fun to patrons as they enjoyed pre-show refreshments out on Lyric Court next to the Concert Hall. While patrons dined on jambalaya, sweet potato fries, southern strawberry shortcake, and a complimentary Kentucky Mule, San Diego Civic Youth Orchestra guest pianist Claire Lewis’ impassioned performance on the Center’s upright piano brought an exceptional touch to the Season’s opener.

Facebook contest winners, Oceanside Science teacher Chris Meza and niece, Amanda Meza, were thrilled to have their seats located for the first time in the Press Box in one of the upper balconies. Executive Director Jerry Van Leeuwen warmly thanked the patrons for their continued support and explained what the support means for the community with a notable thank you to one of the evening’s newest membership patrons by selecting their name to win tickets to an upcoming show.

Photos by Suze Diaz

A notable musician, composer, producer and songwriter in his own right, Joachim Cooder, along with multi-dimensional musician Sam Gendel, started the evening with an collection of mesmerizing rhythm compositions played on the array mbira, an instrument well represented on his current album, “Fuschia Machu Picchu”. A fun fact regarding this instrument is that the creator, Bill Wesley, was in attendance! Joachim and Sam also did double-duty as solid members of Ry Cooder’s band with Joachim on drums and Sam on saxophone.

Best known for his incomparable slide guitar skills, a prolific songwriter, renown record producer, film score composer and accompanying touring artist, the epic and powerful Ry Cooder is on his own tour with his new album in six years, “The Prodigal Son”. With a special evening filled with an excellent collection of the church inspirational side of Americana Music, Ry Cooder’s soulful and expressive vocals get to the heart of the spirituality of the human condition starting his set with Blind Willie Johnson’s meditative masterpiece “Nobody’s Fault But Mine”. Segue into “Everybody Ought to Treat A Stranger Right” brought The Hamiltones to the stage with high energy, leading the audience to clapping right along with a rhythm that reaches into the soul, toe tapping to the beat in precise procession. “Straight Street” brings the struggle of those who finally get to that hopeful life as Ry sings with intense feelings in the storytelling. Throughout his set, Ry encouraged the audience more than once to turn the news off and look up the artists that he presents on “The Prodigal Son” and get in touch with their music; artist such as Woody Guthrie, The Pilgrim Travelers, The Stanley Brothers, and Blind Willie Johnson. In his solo part of the set, the audience was more than delighted with the slow and sultry portrayal of Guthrie’s “Vigilante Man”. With noted commentary regarding the state of today’s world, Ry’s solemn and impassioned performance of Blind Alfred Reed’s “You Must Unload” sends a powerful message to those caught up in the greediness of the world. As the evening progressed, the energy of the musicians on stage escalated to a powerful vibration that reached out in to the audience who felt compelled at certain times to respond back with cheers and applause.

The Hamiltones are the exceptionally talented Grammy Award-winning trio from Charlotte, North Carolina. 2E, J. Vito and Tony Lelo are blessed with serious gospel soul talent, outstanding in the beauty of blending their harmonious voices when performing a few of their own songs such as “74”, engaging the audience to handclap along in the upbeat “Got To Be”, and the enthusiastically fantastic encore, “I Can’t Win”. Along with Joachim Cooder on drums, Nashville Robert Francis on bass, Glenn Patscha on piano, and Sam Gendel on saxophone, it is no wonder that the audience erupted into a standing ovation at the end of the show.

The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is off to a sensational start for their 2018-2019 Season. Quality performances of artists from different genres and stunning experiences are waiting to be part of your entertainment pleasure. Take a moment to glance at the upcoming lineup and see what’s in store for you!

