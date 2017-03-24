Keeping The Spirit Of The People Alive In The Digital Age

North County’s first Face 2 Face meeting took place on a Sunday February at the San Luis Rey Bakery, Organized by Indian Voices and Mel Vernon for the purpose of disconnecting folks from their digital devices to get back to our story telling tradition. An eager audience gathered around for coffe and vittles in the warmth of the San Luis Rey Bakery commons room. Folks from the community came to share views and observations of the world around them focusing in topics of importance to the native community.

The break from cyber space was refreshing as relatives, and more importantly, new acquaintances engaged with each other. And provided information into the history of the California Missions.

Every 3rd Sunday of the month at 3 PM San Luis Rey Bakery located at 490 N El Camino Real, Oceanside, The Native Circle group meets and shares stories related to the songs preformed. The public is welcome to attend .