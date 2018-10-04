KCOT -Election 2018

KOCT-North County’s Channel has produced a number of November 2018 election programs to help voters become informed about the many candidates running for local offices and about the controversial SOAR initiative.

Alison St John, the North County Reporter for KPBS, hosted two North County Roundtable programs. One 60-minute program featured Pro and Con representatives for the SOAR initiative, Measure Y. This program features four guests and their perspectives about this zoning ordinance for agriculture and open space land. Alison also interviewed one of the candidates for the 76th State Assembly District Elizabeth Warren (Tasha Boerner-Horvath declined to appear).

KOCT Host Kent Davy also hosted a number of North County Roundtable programs, including one 30-minute program featuring the two candidates running for the 5th District County Board of Supervisor position and two 60-minute programs featuring candidates for Oceanside City Council District 1 and District 2.

KOCT also invited candidates to record or submit 5-minute Candidate Statements, which allow candidates to articulate, in their own words, reasons why voters should cast their ballots for them.

All of these programs will air extensively on KOCT’s Channel 18 right up until the November 6th Election. An easy way for voters to view these programs is to click HERE or go to KOCT’s website – KOCT.org – click ‘Video’ on the home page, then ‘Election’ in the left column.

All of these programs can be viewed on your tablet, computer or smart phone. Be an informed voter by watching KOCT-North County’s Channel and its extensive line-up of 2018 Election programming!

KOCT is available to viewers throughout San Diego County on AT&T’s U-Verse service (Channel 99), to viewers in Oceanside on Cox Communications channels 18 & 19, and online at KOCT.org.