KB Home announced the opening on Saturday of a neighborhood of low-priced starter homes in Vista.

The Sierra community, located north of Route 78 midway between Interstates 5 and 15, features 60 homes ranging from 1,600 to 1,900 square feet and priced from the low $500,000s.

All homes have three bedrooms and two and a half baths with dedicated laundry rooms and large great rooms. Three different floor plans are available.

“The KB homes at Sierra are ideal for homebuyers looking for excellent community amenities in a prime Southern California location,” said Steve Ruffner, regional general manager of KB Home’s coastal division.

Sierra will have a community pool and barbecue area and dedicated guest parking. The sales office is located at 1338 Mesquite Drive.

KB Home is one of the largest home builders in the United States, with more than 600,000 units constructed since the company’s founding in 1957.