Kathy Brombacher Directs Show At Broadway Theater

Director extraordinaire, Kathy Brombacher, has assembled an AMAZINGLY talented group of actors to bring COME BACK TO THE 5 AND DIME, JIMMY DEAN, JIMMY DEAN to life.

May 4th through 21st. A drama with a lot of comedy thrown in. Mature themes and language.

SYNOPSIS: In a small town dime store in West Texas, the “Disciples of James Dean” gather for their twentieth reunion. Now middle-aged women, they were teenagers when Dean filmed GIANT two decades ago in nearby Marfa. One of them, an extra in the film, has a child whom she says was conceived with Dean during the shoot. The ladies’ congenial reminiscences mingle with flash backs to their youth; then the arrival of a stunning but familiar stranger sets off a series of confrontations that smash their delusions and expose bitter disappointments.

