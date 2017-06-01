Kathy Brombacher 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

TR Robertson …The Vista Ed Foundation and Chamber of Commerce selection for the 2017 Heroes of Vista Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is a longtime Vista resident and a major reason Vista has become a hot bed of theatrical talent and production in San Diego County. Kathy Brombacher recently received the award at the 6th annual Heroes of Vista event honoring businesses and citizens from Vista who have played a major role in the advancement of their profession for the community.

Along with husband Robert, a dentist in the Vista area, Kathy has kept her vision alive and active in North County. As a teacher at Vista High School and Rancho Buena Vista High School, her drama program grabbed the attention of then Superintendent Jack Price. He asked her one day what she dreamt about theatrically and her answer was a simple one, “developing a large-scale theatre program for the Community.

From this, and the support of City Parks and Recreation Director Jim Porter, her dream would begin at Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista’s Brengle Terrace. In those early days, Moonlight Amphitheatre looked nothing like it does today. The facility had a terraced grass amphitheatre built and dedicated for the nation’s Bicentennial; with no stationary chairs, a simple slab stage with no prop rooms, no dressing rooms, no restrooms or food court area and no real rules on what you could or couldn’t bring into the productions as far as tables, folding chairs, coolers and food & drink. Port-a-potties were rented for the performances and they found an old playhouse which would be used as a ticket booth. The actors and actress were not paid in the early days of the theatre; only technical staff and the orchestra personal received stipends. The orchestra was under the direction of Kenneth Gammie. Still conducting orchestras with Moonlight today, Mr. Gammie will be retiring this year from his 41 years of teaching in the Vista Unified School District. Audiences would line up at the entrance with small wagons, lawn and beach chairs and coolers in tow waiting for the gates to open and then they would rush in with large blankets to spread and reserve seating areas.

Kathy stated that those early beginnings would start in 1981 for her as the artistic director of the Moonlight Amphitheatre. She came up with the idea of offering Adult School credit for students who signed up to take a class during the summer where students would learn the intricacies of set building, lighting, acting, musicianship and performing for the public. In those first years, the summer musical program was known as the Vista Summer Theatre Festival. The first season featured the musicals “Oliver” and “The Boyfriend”. Happily, she said they just about made enough income to cover the budget she had established for the musicals.

From these simple beginnings, Kathy would serve as the Artistic Director for Moonlight until 2012, directing many of the plays for the summer season and producing all of them. She would also be instrumental in the remodeling and programming of the former movie house in downtown historic Vista, The Avo, as an indoor theatre for plays during the winter months, and as a rental facility. Eventually, Kathy would see the City Council and the citizens of Vista pass a Proposition to to fund the multi-million dollar renovation and upgrade of the Moonlight Amphitheatre, which now is one of the finest outdoor theatres in the nation with a state-of-the-art stage, sound system, dressing rooms, and the ability to stage award-winning musicals, concerts and public events.

Kathy is a graduate of the University of Redlands with a major in theatre and a Masters in Fine Arts degree in acting from the University of Denver. Since stepping down as the Artistic Director of Moonlight, she has not slowed down. She continues directing plays throughout the county having directed plays at Scripps Ranch Theatre on the Alliant University campus, and recently directed “Come Back to the Five & Dime – Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” at Broadway Vista. She is on the Advisory Board for the Oceanside Theatre Company and is currently working with David Ellenstein , the Artistic Director at North Coast Rep in Solana Beach on a possible project. Kathy will return to Scripps Ranch in January directing “Outside Mullinger”. Quite a trip since her first job in the theatre world as an actress in a dinner theatre at the Denver County Dinner Playhouse in Vail performing in a melodrama. One of her former college professors wrote plays for the production.

She said some of her greatest memories in the theatre world are not just from the plays she has directed and produced, but of the actors and actress she has directed and the success many of them have had; especially those that have performed on Broadway. Actors and actresses, like Bets Malone, Joshua Breckenridge, Eric Kunze, Gina Feliccia, Jennifer Rias , Morgan Matayoshi and many others began their theatrical experiences onstage at the Moonlight. Kathy said her favorite musicals include “Ragtime the Musical” and “Into the Woods”, but the plays she would like to direct someday include “A Man of No Importance” and some period comedies. She has also become active on an advisory board for the “Summit for Stem Cell”, a non-profit doing important research on Parkinson’s Disease.

No stranger to awards, Kathy has been the recipient of a San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award for “Theatrical Trailblazer” and a Patte Award Shiley Lifetime Achievement Award for Theatrical Excellence. She said receiving the Heroes of Vista Lifetime Achievement Award is an “incredible honor to be recognized by your community” and she is “especially grateful to Vista Chamber of Commerce CEO Bret Schanzenbach, his staff and the Vista Ed. Foundation for all of their efforts in putting together this wonderful event that honors Vista businesses, business people, educators, police, fire and government workers for their contributions in making Vista the great place to live it has become”. You can expect to see Kathy Brombacher’s name attached to more theatrical productions throughout San Diego County, further establishing her selection as a “Heroes of Vista” Lifetime Achievement Award winner.