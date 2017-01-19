Karl B. “Barney” Fields Obituary

Karl B. “Barney” Fields passed away suddenly November 29, 2016 in Vista, CA. He was born March 16, 1935 in Springfield, OH. Barney was raised in Ohio until he entered the United States Marine Corps in 1954. After his time in the service, he moved to Vista and lived there until 2005 when he moved to Cathedral City, CA. He lived in Cathedral City until his passing. Barney is survived by his wife, Donna; son’s Byron “Pug” and Stephen; Stepdaughter Deborah Braun; 5 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by siblings Fred Fields, Ruth Ann Hagley, Helen Moore, Billie Glenn, Becky Alexander, Karl David Fields, Karla Marsh, Nancy Reilly and their families. Barney was pre-deceased by his parents, Karl Daniel and Neva Pauline, his brother Charles and sister, Kay. Barney and Donna also fostered many children over the years whom he remained close with.

Barney was the owner and operator of Barney Fields Electric for more than 35 years, where he worked until his death. He was also active in many community organizations including the Vista Community Exchange Club and Optimist International Club of Vista. He was a So Cal District Sargeant of Arms of Optimist International for 25 years; a Boys Club of Vista Man of the Year and a Vista National Little League coach for many years. He and Donna were also inducted into the Vista Historical Society Hall of Fame. Barney had a quick smile, hearty laugh and an ability to make everyone feel important and welcome in his life. He will be missed by many.

A service and celebration will be held March 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at North Coast Church, 2405 North Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, CA 92084. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ronald McDonald House. The donation form can be downloaded at www.llrmh.org. Mail donations to Loma Linda Ronald McDonald House 11365 Anderson Street, Loma Linda, CA 92354.