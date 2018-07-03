Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Kainga Music Summer Steel Drum Summer Fun

Kainga Music Summer Steel Drum Summer Fun

By   /  July 3, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Kainga Music presents Steel Drum Summer Fun at Aztec Brewing Company, 2330 La Mirada Drive #300, Vista on Sunday August the 5th at 1:00 pm. Fun for all ages…

More info –  www.Kaingamusic.com

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 4 hours ago on July 3, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 3, 2018 @ 10:52 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Artist Reception – Vista Chamber of Commerce Sunday

Read More →