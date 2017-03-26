Kai Moy & Luca Lietti Spark Mission Hills Over Scripps Ranch

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Marcos High School-San Marcos, CA-Friday, March 24, 2017: In a very close contest the Knights of San Marcos improve their record to 6-1 on the season leading 3-1 after the first before 2 goals by Scripps Ranch tied the game at 3-3 but the rest was all Knights as they defeated the Falcons by a 10-7 score.

Kai Moy led the Knights with 3 goals, 2 by Luis Lietti, 1 each by Brad Dodds, Sean Galuska, Sean Twardy David Caccavo and Mason Manimintum.

Mike Mathai San Marcos Boys Head Lacrosse Coach “Tonight was a very disappointing evening for our squad as we were completely out of character and weren’t ready to play tonight, Scripps Ranch showed up tonight and they outhustled us and were very lucky to walk away with a win.” ” When the game was tied at 3-3 we didn’t slide and cover well and didn’t drop in the middle and made simple mistakes tonight and we can’t make any excuses for what happen as all the calls that I received weren’t good but we improved in the second half and on an individual effort that is not the way we play but will made adjustments in practices for us to be a better ballclub.

San Marcos will travel to Carlsbad, CA to take on Sage Creek on Tuesday night March 28.