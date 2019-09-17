KAABOO Music Fest Moving – Petco Park in 2020

Del Mar, CA — In what may be music to Del Mar residents’ ears, KAABOO will move from the Del Mar Fairgrounds to Petco Park beginning in September 2020, organizers announced Sunday.

The 5-year-old upscale music, culinary, humor and art festival has reached a multiyear agreement with the San Diego Padres to use the ballpark and surrounding venues Sept. 18-20 next year, announced Jason Felts, managing partner of KAABOO.

“As the KAABOO brand and our live event properties continue to grow and evolve, it’s imperative that we continue to deliver an unparalleled experience for our guests by holding KAABOO in a world-class venue with exceptional room for growth,” said Felts at a news conference at the festival that ended Sunday night.