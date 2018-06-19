Just in Time for Foster Youth Receives $100,000 Grant from Alliance Healthcare Foundation

San Diego, CA – Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT) has been awarded a $100,000 Mission Support grant from Alliance Healthcare Foundation (AHF). This grant will support JIT’s work to engage a caring community to help transition age foster youth achieve self-sufficiency and well-being.

This is the third consecutive year JIT has received a Mission Support grant from AHF. This year’s $100,000 grant will allow JIT to innovate and improve its services for young people who exit the foster care system without family support. The grant is part of AHF’s nine-year commitment to nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing health and wellness in San Diego and Imperial Counties.

Elizabeth Dreicer, Interim AHF Executive Director states, “Grants are awarded to nonprofits in San Diego and Imperial Counties who serve the most vulnerable of our populations: the poor, children, elderly and the homeless. The 2018 Mission Support Grant amounts range from $25,000 to $100,000 per recipient, totaling $1 million.” She noted that the awarded organizations can use the funding as they see fit, allowing them to apply the grant in a way that best meets the most pressing needs of the people they serve.

Don Wells, Executive Director of Just in Time for Foster Youth explains, “Through Alliance Healthcare Foundation’s core operating Mission Support grant program, Alliance Healthcare Foundation models what mission-driven collaboration looks like. This program allows us to be more adaptive to the evolving needs of the transition age foster youth we serve daily. We’re encouraged to spend our time thinking about what works, not what’s likely to get funded.”

“One of our participants once said that when he left foster care, he had a dream, but he lacked the means to achieve that dream without the critical resources and relationship support he thankfully received from us,” said Wells. “The Mission Support funding from Alliance Healthcare Foundation reflects the same sort of investment, providing the means, inspiring confidence and allowing us the flexibility to create responsive, innovative services that are essential to the youth we serve.”

Just in Time for Foster Youth mobilizes a caring community to help young adults leaving the foster care system stay on the path to self-sufficiency, ultimately allowing them to become more confident, capable and connected while breaking the cycle of dependence. This is achieved through a variety of initiatives that empower participants while helping them attain stable housing, essential education, meaningful employment, financial security, reliable transportation, positive relationships and more.

Alliance Healthcare Foundation’s Mission Support program objectives are to seek, support and trust organizations that are closest to those they aim to serve by providing core operating support to advance their mission and do the most good for the most people. This is a tall order as AHF estimates that there are 1.3 million individuals in San Diego and Imperial Counties who live below the self-sufficiency rate.