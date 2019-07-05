Junior Zookeeper For A Day Camps at Wild Wonders

Young Artists

Bonsall, CA … For over 10 years, Wild Wonders has offered Zoo Camps to kids 6-13 years old. The programs are four hours long and take place at Wild Wonders education center in Bonsall, where kids get to meet many of the animals at the 5-acre wildlife refuge.



Each day features animal care, interactive time with one of our animal ambassadors, and a full tour of our facility. This year, a special theme has been defined for each day: Mondays feature our butterfly garden, Wednesdays feature an in-depth look at bearcats and our global conservation partner working to preserve them in the wild, and Fridays feature a special art project led by the professional artists at ArtSmarts.

Camps are available through August 16, and each day is limited to 12 participants. More information about the camps and how to sign up can be found at wildwonders.org/zoo-camp-2019/.

For further inquiries contact – Jackie Navarro 760 630 9230

wildwonders@att.net

About Wild Wonders: The facility in Bonsall, California, is where kids and adults can “tame” their curiosity for wildlife. Through live interactive programs and tours at our site or yours, our wildlife educators and our 120 animal ambassadors will take you on a dynamic adventure you will not forget. Our goal is to excite the public and foster a desire to preserve and learn about wildlife and the important role they play in the planet we share.