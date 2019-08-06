Vista, CA — The Vista Sheriff Department’s Junior Deputy Academy is a 12 week character building program for youth between 10 and 16 years. The Academy is free and taught by Vista Sheriff deputies in collaboration with the City of Vista. The Academy is offered for free but is limited to youth who live in Vista. Participants and parents must attend a mandatory orientation on September 12, 2019 at 6 pm at the Linda Rhoades Community Center. The program is offered on Thursdays and participants are required to attend 10 of the 12 week sessions to complete the program.



The program introduces youth to the Sheriff’s Department and their role in the community; encourages healthy habits including self-awareness, discipline, and courage; improves decision making skills and conflict resolution techniques. The program introduces youth and their families to substance abuse trends among youth in the community to create awareness and a platform to openly communicate about how substances can impact your mind, body, relationships and family. The Junior Deputy Program includes role-playing, physical training, guest speakers from various divisions of safety and law enforcement throughout the County, and introduces youth to a broad array of public service careers.

Junior Deputy Academy Program Dates

The next Junior Deputy Academy is scheduled to begin on Thursday September 12, 2019 and will run through December 12, 2019. The program will not be offered on October 31, 2019 or November 28, 2019.Applications will be available at the Recreation Office at the Civic Center for completion and submission as of August 8, 2019.



Days and Times: Thursdays, 6 pm to 8:00 pm, September 12 – December 12, 2019

Location: Linda Rhoades Community Center, 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue



Registration

Registration is required and is limited to 80 participants per session. Register in person at the Recreation Office, 200 Civic Center Drive, Monday – Friday, 10:30 am – 5:00 pm. Program is limited to Vista youth, parents must present proof of address upon registration.

For more information, call 760.643.5219.



