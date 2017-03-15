Junior Bernie Truax First RBV Wrestler To Reach Finals Since 2005

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Rancho Buena Vista High School-Vista, CA-Tuesday, March 14th… After an 8-0 defeat in the Masters Final, two weeks ago in the CIF High School State Wrestling Tournament at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, CA, Rancho Buena Vista High’s Bernie Truax made history for the wrestling squad as he reached the final round of the CIF State Tournament, was defeated by Jaden Enriquez of Mission Oak of the Central Section by a 16-6 score and was RBV’s first finalist since Brandon Halsey’s performance in 2005 where he became a CIF State Champion RBV’s last place winner in the CIF was in 2014 as Joseph Granger who finished in 4th place at 152.

In the round of 32, the Longhorn defeated Marco Hernandez of Frontier (Southern Section) by a 8-2 score. In the round of 16, defeated Noah Cortez of Dinuba (Central Section) 13-4, in the quarter finals won by a default over Brett Villareal of Buchanan (Central Section) in 19 seconds, in the semi finals defeated J J Figueroa by a 13-0 score and in the finals was defeated 16-6 by Jaden Enriquez 16-6.

“The masters finals were all right as I didn’t wrestle my best and felt flat going in the states I decided to change my style as I usually wrestle.” said Bernie Truax.

“In my first match vs. Marco Hernandez of Frontier I remember going out there working on a takedown as I took him down I threw legs and rode him in the 2nd period I scored a near fall with a cradle he escaped and I took him down again in the third period used my leg rides and strategy to win this match. ” said the Rancho Buena Vista Star.

“In the round of 16, I wrestled Noah Cortez of Dinuba as he bought the intensity he wrested a good match he kept coming at me I took him out and rode him out.” said Bernie Truax

“In the quarter final round vs. Brett Villareal of Buchanan he came pushing the pace and came toward me I came back and hit a pass by when I returned him and he attempted a Granby Roll he landed and hurt his shoulder.” said the Longhorn Grappler

“In the semi final round I wrestled J.J. Figueroa of Bakersfield High, I won 13-0 it was a good match and he was a competitive wrestler I didn’t think that I would make the finals on how tough he was in this match that I realized that I can do this and represent my school.” said Bernie Truax

“In the finals round vs Jaden Enriquez of Mission Oak I was headlocked a lot and he got me in a cradle going in the second period as I took bottom I went to standup he cradle me from the standing position got near fall points and took a lot and he kept on head locking me.” said Bernie Truax

“I will be competiing in freestyle and Greco roman tournaments in the off season and during our Spring Break and will be at the Iowa Nationals. I want to place at that and during the summer the Grand Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota. ” said Truax