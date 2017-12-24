Jungle Jack Hanna Brings Into the Wild LIVE! to Escondido!

California Center for the Arts, Escondido • Saturday, January 6, 2018

America’s most beloved animal expert, Jack Hanna, brings his three-time Emmy Award-winning television series to the live stage with Into the Wild Live! at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Saturday, January 6, 2018. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Arcenter.org, 800.988.4253 or at the Center Box Office. You can also join Jungle Jack Hanna before the show for a special VIP Meet & Greet for an additional cost! You will get to take a photo with Jungle Jack Hanna himself as well as get to see some of his special animal friends up-close and personal! **Limited Meet & Greet tickets available.**



In this live show, prepare to be fascinated as Jungle Jack takes you into the wild with a spectacular array of incredible animals. Jack will also share humorous stories and amazing footage from his adventures all around the world from Africa, to the Amazon, to Antarctica and beyond. He will also inspire with his passion and dedication to wildlife conservation.

Audiences can expect to see approximately fifteen animals in the live experience. The exact animals to appear aren’t confirmed until soon before the show since each animal must receive medical clearance, however, fans can expect to see animals such as a baby cheetah, kangaroo, baby tiger, two-toed sloth, penguin and much more.

Recognized around the country as America’s favorite zookeeper, Jack has made countless television appearances on shows such as Good Morning America, Ellen, and The Late Show with David Letterman where he has made over 100 appearances and appeared as one of the featured guests for David Letterman’s final episodes in 2015.

In 2013, Jack celebrated his 35th “Hanna-versary” as Director Emeritus with the Columbus Zoo and Good Morning America celebrated their 30 year relationship with Jack with a series of special segments. In 1993, Jack became the host of Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures, a nationally syndicated television series which ran for over ten years. In October 2007, his current tv series, Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild, was born. This unscripted and action-packed series shows Jack and his family as they explore the corners of the globe and discover amazing animals and cultures. Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild is the recipient of three Emmy Awards, winning in the category of Outstanding Children’s Series.

His second and newest TV show, Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown, airs on Saturday mornings around the country on ABC. Wild Countdown features some of Jack’s favorite experiences with the world’s rarest, most endearing, and fascinating animals. You’ll even get to see his base camp at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Both television series exist because of Jack’s longstanding partnerships with Nationwide Insurance and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium whom Jack has worked with for decades to protect and spread the word about wildlife conservation. www.jackhanna.com

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido…With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.