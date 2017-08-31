Jungle Book Audition Coming Soon
By Editor / August 31, 2017 /
|
BROADWAY
|Jungle Book Audition
San Marcos Community Center
Monday, Sept. 12
anytime between 5 and 8 pm
|
|Youth ages 7 to 17 are invited to audition for Broadway Theatre West shows. Come any time between 5 and 8 pm. Bring a recent photo. Be prepared to sing a one-minute portion of a song of your choice. A CD with background music is recommended, but not required.
