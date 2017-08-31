Loading...
Jungle Book Audition Coming Soon

                                                                    BROADWAY

Jungle Book Audition
San Marcos Community Center

Monday, Sept. 12

anytime between 5 and 8 pm
Youth ages 7 to 17 are invited to audition for Broadway Theatre West shows. Come any time between 5 and 8 pm. Bring a recent photo. Be prepared to sing a one-minute portion of a song of your choice. A CD with background music is recommended, but not required.
  Broadway Theatre West | 760-806-7905 | www.broadwayvista.com
