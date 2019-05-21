June Losers Litter Trash Clean Up – Walgreens

Vista, CA — The Backfence Society and The Woman’s Club of Vista present: ONLY LOSERS LITTER TRASH WALK

A community trash clean up walk. We plan to meet at the designated meeting spot and split into groups to divide and conquer cleaning up litter in Vista.

Please wear crazy, bright or loud clothing – we will also have capes on hand to add to the super hero vibes of the day, you will be a community crusader, spreading the message of putting trash in its place.

This trash walk is open to all ages (children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult). Volunteers assume all risk by agreeing to participating in the trash cleanup. Volunteers must observe traffic laws and use pedestrian pathways and sidewalks.

We will be providing gloves, trash bags and pickers, but supplies are limited so if you have equipment you would like to bring please do!

Wear comfortable shoes, hat, sunglasses, sunscreen and bring water!

More information about this trash walk coming soon!

Jun Only Losers Litter Trash Clean Up – Walgreens