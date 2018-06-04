June Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Please join us at our June GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Why We Meet: Join us on the first Thursday of each month as we tackle issues from the local level all the way up to the federal level….and everything in between. If you like rubbing shoulders with those in the know, this is the place to be!
Topics This Month:
MLC Holdings 56-Unit Development ~ Moses Kim, MLC Developer
Date & Time:
Thursday June 7, 2018
12:00pm – 1:30pm
Location:
Vista Chamber Office
Cost:
Free, All are Welcome
Optional Lunch Provided for $7.00/person