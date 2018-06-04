June Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Please join us at our June GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Why We Meet: Join us on the first Thursday of each month as we tackle issues from the local level all the way up to the federal level….and everything in between. If you like rubbing shoulders with those in the know, this is the place to be!

Topics This Month:

MLC Holdings 56-Unit Development ~ Moses Kim, MLC Developer

Veteran Career Transition Assistance Program ~ Janis Whitaker, Director

Date & Time:

Thursday June 7, 2018

12:00pm – 1:30pm

Location:

Vista Chamber Office

Cost:

Free, All are Welcome

Optional Lunch Provided for $7.00/person