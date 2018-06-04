June Chamber News & Events
|
|
19th Annual Golf Tournament
The Vista Chamber’s Annual golf tournament will take place on Monday August 6, 2018 at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. Get your foursome before the early-bird deadline expires on July 9th. Our charitable partner this year is New Haven Youth & Family Services.
|
|
EasyTurf Business Mixer
Wednesday June 13 ~ 5pm
|
Join us for our June Business Mixer at EasyTurf: $5.00 for Members! Make new connections, enjoy great food, have fun! Learn More
|
Lunch Mob @ Spicy King
Wednesday June 27 ~ 5:30pm
|
Join our monthly Lunch Mob. All are welcome, no cost to attend, lunch is Dutch treat. You are going to eat anyway!. Map
|
|
Wednesday June 20
The Vista Village Business Association is hosting their annual Taste of Vista on Wednesday June 20 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm in downtown Vista. Come enjoy over 20 restaurants, a dozen breweries, live music, and more. Save money by ordering your tickets ahead of time.
|
|
Beer Committee
Thursday June 21 ~ 5:30pm
|
Craft beer & Business! All are welcome, no cost to attend. Map
.
|
Good Morning Vista
Friday June 15 ~ 8am
|
Free light breakfast fare, great networking, all are welcome! New Location (Chamber Office) Map
.
|
|
June Ribbon Cuttings:
Grand Opening!
Thursday, June 28 @ 4pm
|
|
Lunch & Learn
Wednesday June 20 ~ 12pm
|
Join us at the Chamber Office for our June Lunch & Learn about Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body by Kristen Cusato, Associate Director for San Diego County Alzheimer’s Association. RSVP
|
|
Mamma Mia Adds Show:
Due to popular demand of Mamma Mia! Moonlight has added a performance on Tuesday, June 19. This performance has best availability.
Come have the time of your life at the ultimate feel-good musical that has entertained more than 54 million people worldwide! This smash hit combines ABBA’s greatest hits, from Dancing Queen, S.O.S., Super Trouper, Take a Chance on Me, The Winner Takes It All and more into an enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship! Full Details
|
|
1776 In Concert
Saturday July 7 ~ 8pm
|
This one-night-only concert version of Peter Stone & Sherman Edwards’ iconic musical chronicles the birth of our nation and will feature some of the region’s top musical theatre talent with orchestra on stage. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history. Learn More
.
|
Madagascar Jr.
June 22-24 ~ Avo
|
|
INSTANT REBATES Expire June 30:
Take advantage now of SDG&E’s LED lighting INSTANT REBATES before they expire on June 30, 2018
! Installing LED lighting at your facility has many benefits including: Using at least 75% less energy and last 20 times longer than incandescent lighting; Lasts up to 5 times longer than fluorescent lighting; Can have a lifespan of 12 years or more; Uses less power, turns on and off instantly; Doesn’t flicker; Doesn’t draw power when lights aren’t being used if they’re connected to energy efficient lighting controls. Full Details
.
|
|
Solatube Block Party
Thursday June 21 ~ 3-7pm
|
Solatube International is passionate about what they do, and they are very excited to open their doors to friends and neighbors on the longest day of the year. What better way to celebrate the abundance of natural daylight than with a tour and social event at Solatube?. Register
.
|
Health & Wellness Event
Wed. June 6 ~ 10am-2pm
|
|
Road Construction Toolkit:
The City has created a Road Construction Toolkit in an effort to provide helpful information, marketing tactics and ideas to businesses throughout Paseo Santa Fe and the Business Improvement District who may be impacted by current construction projects. Learn More
.
|
|
Coppelia
Saturday June 9 ~ 5:00pm
|
Encinitas Ballet invites local audiences to celebrate its 10th Anniversary with one of the most well-loved and most performed comedy ballets: Coppélia. Info
.
|
Relay for Life
Saturday June 23 ~ 10:00am
|
Join the Vista Chamber Team on June 23
at Vista Magnet Middle School. $100 donation allows you to set up your company banner, logo and promotional materials. Learn More
.
