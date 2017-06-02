June Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee Meeting

TR Robertson … Sharply at noon on the first Thursday of the month, in the Vista Chamber of Commerce meeting room, members of various city, state and federal organizations, concerned citizens and business people gather to hear about the latest news for the city and state as well as special presentations from various agencies. This month, newly elected Councilman Joe Green gave an update on a variety of issues and projects the city is currently involved with.

In reference to the downtown historic area Councilman Green said the downtown lighting project is underway with replacement of existing lighting, doubling the number of lights in the area, and parking lot lighting. The parking lot off of Citrus is now open and sidewalks are going through improvement in the area. The dirt parking area on Broadway across from Mother Earth will soon be fenced off as construction will begin on the business/apartment complex scheduled for this site. The 41 apartment complex next to Frazier Farms, Pathfinder, is currently under construction with an expected completion date of 18 to 24 months from now.

Councilman Green discussed the Public Opinion Survey about Legalizing Medical Marijuana and dispensaries in Vista, which was recently on line and now being conducted through a phone poll by FM3 Research. This is a 14 minute phone survey citizens are asked to take if they receive the phone call. The Council will use the data collected to begin discussions on allowing the dispensaries to exit in the city.

Lastly, Councilman Green showed a listing of the new businesses soon to open in the city. Vista Entertainment Center closed as of June 1st and in its place Norm Reeves Honda will be take over. A number of new eateries will soon open – Leucadia Pizza (now open), 508 Tavern, Dog Haus, Wildwood, Poke Poke, When Pig Fly (second location downtown), Milk Organic, Miko’s Sushi and Swami’s Café.

Following the usual format for the Government Affairs Meeting, various representatives attending discussed issues related to who they were representing:

Lenna Wright from Congressman Issa’s Office – Congressman Issa recently spoke to the repeal of Obamacare, stated the City of Encinitas now supports the congressman’s stance on the removal of nuclear waste from San Onofre, legislation recently passed concerning Patent control, supports a bill concerning Veteran daycare service, supports the President’s stance on the recently released head of the FBI, supports a special counsel to investigate the Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

Matthew Phy from Senator Bate’s Office – said the Senator is looking at the Governor’s revised budget and SB 562 – a $400 billion Healthcare bill presently before the Senate.

Michael Hadland from Assemblyman Chavez’s Office – supports AB 547 – California Prompt Payment for vets, Supports funding resource centers for veterans to be established on college campuses. Mentioned June 15th is the final budget vote for the state.

Tom Stinson from Assemblywoman Waldron’s Office passed out a sheet detailing where many of the assembly bills are in the legislative process – AB 182 Heroin and Opioid Public Education Act now with the Senate, AB 478 Sport fishing licenses age requirement now in Appropriations committee, AB 369 Appeal: Child custody orders or judgements now with Senate, AB 532 Drug Courts Drug and alcohol assistance now with Senate, AB 1031 Native California Wildlife Rehabilitation Tax Contribution Fund now with Senate and AB 1386 Genomic cancer testing pilot program now with Senate.

Tony Winney from the City of Vista pointed out a few additional occurrences for the city – the downtown Business Walk this week visited over 250 businesses, Grove Senior Housing on Civic Center Dr. is being discussed for approval and will have 81 Senior apartments, Monarch Homes will have 179 apartments, located at the site of Sycamore Mobile Home park – in approval process from the city, June 13th the City of Vista Budget will go up for approval.

Bret Schanzenbach, CEO Vista Chamber of Commerce, and the Chamber of Commerce staff was congratulated for putting on a successful Strawberry Festival event.

The next meeting for the Government Affairs Committee will be Thursday, July 6th and the next event in the city will be the Taste of Vista in downtown Vista on June 21st.