JUNE BUSINESS MIXER – June 14th at 5:00 pm

Join us on Wednesday June 14 for our June Business Mixer. Our Mixer is hosted by Boys & Girls Club of Vista. Come mingle with new contacts, make new connections, enjoy great food, rare raffle prizes and have fun! All are welcome. General Admission: $20.00, Chamber Members: $5.00.

Boys & Girls Club – of Vista – 410 W. California Ave ~ Vista- 410 W. California Ave ~ Vista- (map)