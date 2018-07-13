July Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Covers New Water Use Laws, Toll Road Problems, Rent Control and Much More…

TR Robertson — Vista, CA …Usually held on the first Thursday of the month, moved to the second Thursday due to the Fourth of July, the monthly Government Affairs Meeting touched on many topics, even with small attendance for this month.

Jeff Stevenson and Brent Reyes, representing the Water Authority and the Vista Irrigation District, gave a power point presentation on some of the upcoming changes in laws dealing with water use efficiency. The Water Authority serves 3.3 million people in the San Diego County areas providing 80-90% of the water for this service area. Since 1990, with the increased drive to lower water usage, per capita water use has dropped 47%. The San Diego region is on track to exceed the 2020 target levels. Signed into law in May 2018, SB 606 and AB 1668 cover a variety of targets for water efficiency that will begin to be implemented starting in 2021 thru 2027. The focus is both urban and business water uses while maintaining the state’s water reserves. One focus is Residential Indoor Water use of maintaining a 55 gallon per capita per day water use level, through 2024. The hope is to drop to 50 GPCD Aggregate Indoor Water Use by 2027. Mr. Stevenson said a study will be done on Aggregate Outdoor Use using a complete imaging of properties throughout the state. SD 555, from 2015, looked at Water Loss Variances and this will continue with the new laws as studies will look at livestock, seasonal population use and other categories to determine water use levels. Incentives will continue to be developed as well as other ways to obtain usable water. Commercial, Industrial & Institutional Performance Measures will be established for water use management within the business community. For more information go to www.sdcwa.org, www.vidwater.org and to report any misuse of water resources you can e mail Brent Reyes at breyes@vidwater.org.

Jeff Bott gave a report on the ongoing frustration in dealing with a variety of agencies in trying to complete the Toll Road along Highway 241 and somehow tying this road into Highway 5. He said this proposal has been going through a variety of stages for over 30 years. A number of alternatives and tie-ins have been drawn up, many meeting with opposition from environmental, Coastal Commission, Federal agencies and others. One proposal for now has Highway 241 connecting from the Oso Parkway to Avenida La Pata, close to the Camp Pendleton area. He Projected Development Process has the completion date for any kind of Highway 5 tie-in set for 2025.

Chamber CEO Bret Schanzenbach gave a report on Proposition 10, which if passes would take the average home owners right to set their own rent prices out of their hands. The Government Affairs Body present voted to oppose Prop. 10.

Reports and Updates

Tony Winney of the City of Vista – The “I Love Vista Campaign”, encouraging people to shop and dine in Downtown Historic Vista, kicks off July 23-Aug. 31. The Village Café, open for over 40 years, will be closing and Shak’s Mediterranean Bistro will be moving into the location. Swami’s is now open in the old El Callajon location, Raising Canes will open on July 24th, Dog Haus will open in August, Cat n’ Craft Coffee House will soon be open as will White Fence Brewing. Monarch Development’s 179 unit complex will be ready August 1st.

Candyce Yee from Supervisor Horn’s Office reported the Community Enhancement Grant will be coming to an end but there will be other grants available to assist cities. A new state of the art crime lab, for processing evidence in criminal cases, will be opening in Kearny Mesa. The Board of Supervisors just passed their 2018-19 budget of 6.3 billion. The Tri-City Hospital Mental Evaluation Facility will soon be closing meaning people picked up who need to be evaluated will now have to be transported to a facility in San Diego.

Representatives from Assemblyman Chavez, Assemblywoman Waldron, Senator Bates, Congressman Issa and the Board of Equalization were not available for today’s meeting.

Bret also reminded everyone that the Chamber is encouraging people to take pictures of themselves and their families when they are vacation, wearing Vista gear of any type, then sending the pictures to The Vista Chamber of Commerce for a chance to have their pictures appear in the Vista Magazine the Chamber publishes. To get an idea of what they are looking for, stop by the Chamber Offices and pick up a free copy, located just outside of the office doors or look at the one you may have received in the mail.

