July Government Affairs Meeting

By   /  July 9, 2018  /  No Comments

Join us on the first Thursday of each month as we tackle issues from the local level all the way up to the federal level….and everything in between. If you like rubbing shoulders with those in the know, this is the place to be!

Topics This Month:

Water Photo Contest
Implementing State Water Efficiency Guidelines ~
Dana Friehauf – Water Resources Manager – San Diego County Water Authority

Toll Roads Update ~
Jeff Bott – Senior Public Affairs Representative – The Toll Roads
Thursday July 12, 2018 – 12:00pm – 1:30pm at Vista Chamber Office, 127 Main Street, Vista. Free, All are Welcome
Optional Lunch Provided for $7.00/person
